Easter is a beloved holiday and a great chance to bring the entire family together. This year, an event that has become a tradition in Los Angeles, the “Buy Armenian” Easter Festival will usher the season in on March 25 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium.

For the past several years, the “Buy Armenian” Easter Festival has brought together many Los Angeles residents and the Armenian community members together, making it the largest marketplace for Armenian products.

The Easter Festival offers a unique blend of live performances by many well-known Armenian artists, amazing food, and a spectacular fair featuring a vast array of Armenian businesses presenting their products.

Past festivals have drawn more than 10,000 with more than 100 local small- and medium-sized Armenian businesses presenting their products.

Past Success

Many small Armenian businesses have sealed amazing deals with huge U.S. retail stores during the past events. Made-in-Armenia organic honey, dried fruits, organic tea, and many other products have found their way on the shelves of retailers such as Home Goods and T.J.Max.

Which companies took their businesses to the next level?

Haleb Store

Antaram Tea

Sohofruitz

BioPartez Tea from Artsakh

Chreni

PAMP

Because of efforts by the “Buy Armenian” initiatives, currently there are 10 more negotiating deals with other big retailers.

Reasons To Attend The Easter Festival

Armenian culture at its finest – come and get to know the Armenian culture, watch great live performances of dance and music, share laughs, and have a good time with your family or friends.

– come and get to know the Armenian culture, watch great live performances of dance and music, share laughs, and have a good time with your family or friends. An amazing fair – Buy Armenian products of the highest quality for yourself, as presents for Easter or any other occasion like anniversaries and birthdays for your family, friends, or colleagues. From food items to jewelry – anything can be found here!

– Buy Armenian products of the highest quality for yourself, as presents for Easter or any other occasion like anniversaries and birthdays for your family, friends, or colleagues. From food items to jewelry – anything can be found here! Support Armenian businesses – we are going through some rough times at the movement, and everyone needs a bit of support.

The “Buy Armenian” Easter Festival will take place on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Glendale Civic Auditorium’s Lot 31.