SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus announced its inaugural fellowship program for California-resident students (undergraduate, graduate, and recent graduates). The Caucus’ fellowship program will provide students with invaluable insight into California’s policymaking process, with first-hand experience coordinating critical work that will shape California’s future

“I am thrilled to celebrate the launching of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ Fellowship,” remarked Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. “This program will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to two exceptional college students to experience the Legislature’s policymaking process first-hand. They will gain invaluable experience in working on policy and a chance to help shape California’s future. I look forward to serving as a mentor and contributing to these students’ development,” he added.

“This fellowship is a great opportunity for a student interested in California government and policy,” said Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk. “Successful candidates will work in a lawmaker’s office and get a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process in action. Fellows will walk away with first-hand knowledge of crafting policy, connections in the Capitol, stories to share, and an all-around great learning experience. Good luck to all applicants.”

“The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship is a great opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience and witness California’s policy making process,” noted Senator Anthony Portantino. “I look forward to seeing this program come to fruition and hope to see more young folks in our Capitol shaping California’s future.

“By launching the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship, we’re providing a new pathway for future leaders to gain invaluable experience in public service and shape California policy. As a member of the Caucus, I look forward to helping the program grow in the years to come,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

As a coveted and rigorous fellowship program, fellows will be given the opportunity to develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates, and agency representatives that may result in future employment and/or educational opportunities. Fellows will receive a $2,500 stipend (inclusive of a $1,000 housing stipend) and a public transportation pass.

The Caucus will select two fellows for the Summer 2022 cycle (August to September) in Sacramento, California. Pending changes to public health orders, the fellowship program will require in-person attendance in the State Capitol for up to 30 hours per week.

Submission requirements:

Applicants must submit a 1,000-word personal statement explaining what interests them about public service and what they hope to learn and achieve if selected to serve as a fellow for the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. Two letters of recommendation. School transcripts (unofficial or official). Must show proof of full vaccination.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Friday, March 25. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus invites future public service leaders to apply today. You can find the application and instructions to apply below.

Summer fellowship(s) will begin in August and end in September. All fellow(s) will be required to work in-personunless otherwise informed. The California Armenian Caucus is optimistic that this will be an in-person fellowship. However, should the circumstances of the pandemic continue, the fellowship will be completed virtually.

Applicants must be California residents, students (undergraduate, graduate, and recent graduates only), and must show proof of full vaccination. Desirable qualifications include: demonstrating a commitment to public service; possessing strong critical thinking, analytical, and communication skill; successfully working independently and in teams.

All applicants must complete and submit the online application. If selected to move forward, applicants will be contacted to schedule either in-person or virtual interviews.

Fellowship opportunities are advertised on legislator’s webpages, Armenian media, and groups (ex. Asbarez and Armenian Student Associations), job boards such as “After College,” social networking sites (ProFellow, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn), legislator newsletters, legislator websites, and more.

Fellows will work part-time, up to 30 hours per week. They will learn how to plan and coordinate Caucus events and community outreach, assist with governmental work at the Legislature, and conduct research for special projects. All fellows will be supervised by legislative staff, Caucus officers, and/or their designated supervisor/manager.

This is a paid fellowship, thus a stipend of $2,500 will be given to fellows (inclusive of a $1,000 housing stipend). If the fellowship is completed virtually and a stipend is still needed, this issue will be addressed after the application process selection. A public transportation pass will also be provided.

Students will gain invaluable insight into California’s policymaking process, with first-hand experience coordinating critical work that will shape California’s future. Capitol fellowships are coveted as fellows develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates, and agency representatives that result in future employment and/or educational opportunities.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is a bi-partisan, non-political Caucus that encourages California Armenian Americans to advocate and participate in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian Americans’ voices are heard and given a platform. The Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California.