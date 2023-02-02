California Governor Gavin Newsom and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joined the growing chorus of public officials calling for an end to the now 53-day-old Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan.

“I stand with Armenians & am concerned about the humanitarian implications of the blocked commercial corridor for the people of Artsakh – their free & secure movement is critical. I urge the administration to continue pressure on President Aliyev to restore access,” said Newsom in a Twitter post on Thursday, in response to a post by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who last week called for an immediate end to the blockade.

Kounalakis sent a letter to Blinken voicing her concerns about the acute humanitarian crisis created as a result of the blockade.

“The Lachin Corridor blockade has severe humanitarian implications. Joining others as we urge for continued & additional pressure on Azerbaijan’s government to end this crisis,” Kounalakis said in tweet on Wednesday.

In her letter to Blinken, Kounalakis said that she has been following the Lachin Corridor blockade “with increasing concern,” and pointed to the secretary of state’s and the state departments calls for an immediate resumption of traffic on the only road that connects Artsakh with Armenia.

“But I have seen no meaningful progress as this crisis continues well into its second month. Rather, the Azerbaijani press reports the Aliyev government has dismissed and rejected what it calls your ‘allegations’ concerning the situation. The world knows better. Only yesterday, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for a negotiated and peaceful resolution to what he called a grave humanitarian situation,” said Kounalakis, who also referred to the pope’s concerns voiced on Sunday at St. Peter’s square in the Vatican.

Kounalakis informed Blinken that she is aligning herself to a letter sent to the secretary of state by senators Bob Menendez and Jack Reed, who said that “the United States cannot stand aside while the Aliyev regime callously threatens the lives of Nagorno-Karabakh’s citizens, and must hold Azerbaijan to account for blocking a civilian population’s access to food and basic necessities.”

“I agree with them that I would urgently ask that you use all the tools at your disposal to keep the pressure on President Aliyev until the Lachin Corridor is reopened,” said Kounalakis.

Last week, Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) spoke on the House floor about the urgency of opening the Lachin Corridor. His sentiments were echoed in statements from California members of Congress Katie Porter and Linda Sanchez.

In a strongly-worded statement, Senator Dianne Feinstein last week also called for the immediate lifting of the Artsakh blockade.

“Azerbaijan must immediately end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring supplies reach the people of this desperate region and it’s critical that Azerbaijan’s president open the Lachin corridor to avoid a worsening humanitarian situation,” Feinstein said in her statement.