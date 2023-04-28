SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced the winners of this year’s California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has worked hard this year to advocate and participate in educational and governmental efforts in California and awarded six scholarships to California high school students who entered essay and arts contests.

“On behalf of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, we congratulate you on your outstanding achievement in the scholarship contests commemorating the Armenian Genocide. We commend you for undertaking the task of raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide, especially given the significance of its 108th anniversary. Your contributions in promoting consciousness and marking history regarding the Armenian Genocide are essential to ensure that it is not forgotten, and that its lessons are learned and applied to make the world a better place,” said Senator María Elena Durazo (D- Little Armenia Hollywood)

“Congratulations to the outstanding and talented California students. It’s wonderful to see that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Annual Essay Contest fosters academic opportunities and increases awareness of the Armenian Genocide through education,” said Senator Anthony Portantino (D- Burbank).

“Expression through creativity is one of the best ways we can generate honest discussion about the darkest moments in human history. This scholarship opportunity has been vital in doing just that – to raise awareness about the atrocities of the Armenian genocide, while preserving and highlighting the rich culture and resilience of the Armenian people today. It is my pleasure to recognize this year’s scholarship winners. Congratulations!” said Senator Scott Wilk (R- Santa Clarita).

“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2023 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship! It is with great pleasure that I join my colleagues in recognizing the dedication of these six students to advancing their education. This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reminds us of the resiliency of the people of Armenia. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Armenian Caucus to highlight the work of the next generation of leaders!” said Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D- Whittier).

“I applaud all the incredibly bright and deserving high school scholars who were awarded a scholarship through the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The Armenian American diaspora across California is part of the very fabric of America, and for many first generation college students this scholarship is monumental. Understanding the impact of the Armenian genocide is why the legislature passed AB 101, which would make Ethnic Studies a high school graduation requirement. The history of the Armenian people is an American history that should be taught to all students. I am so proud of all our scholars whose achievements reflect how higher education can improve the lives of our families and communities for generations to come,” said Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D- Los Angeles).

“Congratulations to the talented winners the 2023 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarships! These six high school students represent the next generation of leaders and their incredible work serves as a critical reminder of the importance of genocide education,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D- Glendale).

“The fight for justice starts early! Thank you to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation for involving our young people in this important commemoration. When we remember the Armenian Genocide, today, we commit ourselves to fighting injustice and inequality by governments everywhere. Congratulations to the deserving students selected for this scholarship. These experiences will guide them into becoming our leaders of tomorrow,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden (D- Pasadena).

“Congratulations to the winners of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation’s scholarship contest. These funds will go on to support students who are furthering their education, but it’s also an opportunity to educate the next generation about the atrocious genocide committed against the Armenian community. I want to thank these students for evoking the sensitivity that is the Armenian genocide and for using art and writing to express the violence that was inflicted in the Armenian community,” said Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D- San Fernando Valley).

“These students’ incredible talents are a testament to their success in and outside of the classroom. It is a privilege to witness our youth committing themselves to raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Congratulations to the winners on this well-deserved scholarship recognition,” said Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D- Baldwin Park).

“It is our greatest honor to award these brilliant scholars! It is also inspiring to see the immense creativity in our next generation of leaders. The impact of the Armenian genocide is an important part of American history and it is vital to ensure we preserve Armenian culture. I applaud these students and their willingness in educating and raising awareness about the injustices that Armenian people faced to prevent history from being repeated. We must continue to accentuate the resilience of the Armenian people and the many contributions they have made to California. Congratulations!” said Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D- Los Angeles).

“Congratulations to these incredibly talented California students on their scholarship win. Raising awareness of the Armenian Genocide through education provides the next generation with the knowledge to fight anti-Armenian hate and discrimination. As a representative of District 51, which includes Little Armenia, I believe that recognizing the kinds of atrocities committed against this incredible group of people is necessary to ensure acts like these are never again committed in this world,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D- West Hollywood/Santa Monica).

Winners of the Essay Scholarship:

Earlier this year the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation invited California high school students to participate in its Annual Essay Contest. Students were asked to write a memo with the prompt: If you were a United Nations Ambassador, how would you use your position to help with present-day challenges that Armenia and Armenians are facing to raise geopolitical awareness?

First-prize, $1,000: Julianna Babayan attending Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies in Tarzana, CA;

Second-prize, $750: Gianna Herrera attending Covina High School in Covina, CA;

Third-prize, $500: Kayla Voskanian attending Crescenta Valley High School in La CrescentaMontrose, CA.

Winners of the Visual Arts Scholarship:

This year’s theme is to submit artwork to be showcased on the cover of a news magazine to showcase the present-day challenges that Armenia as a country and the Armenian people are facing in their homeland.