The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is holding two scholarship contests for the 2023 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. California high school students (Grades 9 through 12) are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its 108th anniversary. All scholarship applications must be submitted by the Friday, March 31, 2023, deadline.

Winners will be announced to mainstream and Armenian media on April 24, 2023. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation will contact all winners directly to award them at its Annual Armenian Advocacy Day. Winners will also receive special recognition from the Foundation’s members. Original artwork may be requested from visual arts finalists for display in the California State Capitol.

“I am pleased that once again we are able to engage California students through the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship. The theme of this year’s scholarship competition highlights the challenges Armenia and Armenians are facing today and will serve an important and timely educational opportunity. I look forward to be inspired by their creative artwork and essays.” Senator Anthony Portantino

“As the proud husband of an Armenian-American, I am passionate about preserving the rich history and culture Armenia has shared with the world. The Armenian genocide was an atrocity we can never forget. Not only is this scholarship a fantastic opportunity, it is essential in educating Californians about the challenges still facing the nation.” Senator Scott Wilk

“The annual California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation scholarship competition provides an opportunity for students to learn about a dark but important part of history, while potentially winning money for college. The submissions we receive never cease to amaze and inspire me. As our community and nation continue to battle hatred and bigotry here at home, and as the people of Armenia continue to face oppression and violence in their homeland, this year’s contest couldn’t be more timely or valuable.” Assemblymember Laura Friedman

“Since its founding, the California Armenian Legislative Caucus has sought to support future generations in their pursuit of higher education with scholarship programs and contests, while raising awareness about issues facing the diaspora and homeland. This year, the foundation’s efforts continue, and the scholarship prompts applicants like never before to deploy the very best of their ability to analyze the situation in Armenia, and develop their own strategy to tell the story, whether it be through a front cover of a magazine or to assembled delegates at the United Nations. I look forward to seeing the submissions from what has always been an incredibly talented pool of young people.” Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (Ret.)

Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but each application must be submitted separately. Use this submission form to register and submit the application. All applications must be submitted to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation using this form by or before 11:59 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023. No exceptions.

Essay Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Visual Art Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Essay Scholarship:

Prompt: If you were a United Nations Ambassador, how would you use your position to help with present-day challenges that Armenia and Armenians are facing to raise geopolitical awareness?

Requirements:

Essay must directly respond to the essay prompt.

Responses must be 750-1000 words and no more than four (4) pages in length.

Responses must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, and double-spaced.

Applicant’s first and last name must be included at the top of each page with a page number as well as the applicant’s age, address, high school, and grade along with your teacher’s name and email address. Any missing information will lead to disqualification.

Visual Arts Scholarship:

Prompt: Submit artwork to be showcased on the cover of a news magazine to showcase the present-day challenges that Armenia as a country and the Armenian people are facing in their homeland

Requirements:

Include a 300-500 word personal statement explaining the artwork. Must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, double-spaced, and include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of the page as well as the applicant’s age, address, high school, and grade along with your teacher’s name and email address. Any missing information will lead to disqualification.

Artwork must be original work created by the applicant.