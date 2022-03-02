Ardy Kassakhian

SACRAMENTO—The California State Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), has voted to reappoint Glendale City Councilmember Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian to the California State New Motor Vehicle Board (NMVB) to serve a second term.

The NMVB’s mission is to enhance relations between automobile dealers and manufacturers throughout the state by resolving disputes in the new motor vehicle industry in an efficient, fair and cost-effective manner. The Board’s statutory jurisdiction under Vehicle Code section 3050(c) extends to any person applying for or holding a license as a new motor vehicle dealer, manufacturer, manufacturer branch, distributor, distributor branch, or representative. Administrative support for the Board’s activities is provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the great state of California on the New Motor Vehicle Board,” stated Kassakhian. “As we address issues of mobility and emerging technologies, we are witnessing changes both in the automobile and vehicle manufacturing industry as well as in the way dealerships are meeting demands.

“Supply chain issues as well as the need for improved green technologies and the impacts of these on the markets here in California are issues that I am concerned about and look forward to working with my colleagues and our great staff to address,” added Kassakhian.

Kassakhian was originally appointed under Senate President pro Tempore Kevin De Leon and is the current Vice President of the Board. Kassakhian is currently serving on the Glendale City Council having been elected in 2020 and is also the Chair of the City of Glendale Housing Authority. He serves on the Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors and is an adjunct instructor of Political Science at Glendale Community College.