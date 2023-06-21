The complete and arbitrary blocking of the Lachin Corridor, in particular the deliberate obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian cargo by the Russian peacekeeping forces and the ICRC for the basic needs of the people of Artsakh under siege, is considered a war crime under international law, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We strongly demand that all responsible members of the international community take the necessary collective and individual measures to stop the ongoing international crimes committed by Azerbaijan, and to prevent a catastrophe threatening the people of Artsakh with genocide,” the statement said.

“We also consider it timely for the ICRC and other relevant international structures and human rights organizations to properly and adequately assess the situation and urge the Azerbaijani authorities to respect the right of the people of Artsakh to humanitarian assistance and international protection. We note that inaction and indifference in fact encourage Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions,” added the statement.

The Artsakh foreign ministry pointed out that for seven day now, Artsakh is completely cut off from the rest of the world, since Azerbaijan blocked all transportation to and from Artsakh through the Lachin Corridor, including the humanitarian efforts being provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping forces.

“Azerbaijan has gone from blatant violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020 and complete disregard for the legally binding Order of the International Court of Justice of 22 February 2023 to actions that amount to a war crime,” explained the Artsakh foreign ministry.

“The complete blockade and isolation of the Republic of Artsakh from the outside world exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and prepare fertile ground for the escalation of Azerbaijan’s ongoing crimes against humanity into the crime of genocide. By completely blocking the Lachin Corridor, which is the only Road of Life for the people of Artsakh, Azerbaijan has actually taken its targeted policy of ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and destruction of its people as such to a new level,” the statement emphasized.

“There is no doubt that the initial purpose of the illegal establishment of Azerbaijani control over the Lachin Corridor was its subsequent blockade and use as a means of conducting its aggressive and genocidal policy against the people of Artsakh. In fact, the Lachin Corridor, originally intended to connect Artsakh with the outside world and as one of the guarantees of the normal life activity of its people, is used by Azerbaijan as a military-political tool to carry out aggressive actions against the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens,” explained the statement.

“The deliberate starvation of 120,000 people, including women, children and the elderly, inflicting unbearable daily suffering on them, as well as imposing Azerbaijan’s own will with the use or threat of force, requires the international community to take urgent and effective enforcement measures aimed at preventing massive violations of rights of the people of Artsakh,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said.