Camp TUMO announced that it is officially back this summer with an all-new schedule. Camp TUMO is designed for teens who want to learn cutting-edge technology and design skills, discover Armenian culture, and make new friends from around the world. With two locations — Yerevan and Dilijan — Camp TUMO offers both daytime and sleepaway options.

In Yerevan, TUMO’s day camp program runs for two weeks from June 19 to 23 and June 26 to 30. Our morning workshops cover a range of learning areas, from programming to graphic design, 3D modeling, photography, and more. In the afternoons, staffers take campers on outings to explore the vibrant city of Yerevan. Registration is available for one or two weeks, and the program is open to students 10 to 18 years old.

Camp TUMO participants are taken on outings to explore Yerevan Students are taught programming, graphic design, and 3D modeling at Camp TUMO

For those looking for a sleepaway camp experience, TUMO’s Dilijan camp offers three weeks of learning and fun from July 3 to 7, July 10 to 14, and July 17 to 21. Workshops are held in the morning, with exciting outings in the afternoons. Registration is available for up to three weeks, and is open to students 13 to 16 years old.

Since 2012, Camp TUMO has brought together over 1,500 campers from 28 countries. The program provides a blend of cutting-edge education and cross-cultural experiences in Armenia.



The team at Camp TUMO can’t wait to see you this summer! Get ready for an unforgettable adventure and register online today. Please download this PDF for information on pricing at TUMO Yerevan and TUMO Dilijan.