Canada will open its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia, the country’s foreign minister Mélanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

Armenia welcomed the decision, saying that if will further bolster ties between the two countries.

Joly said her country’s decision as “an important guarantee of increasing Canada’s support for Armenian democracy.

“This will allow for stronger ties between our countries and increase Canada’s support for Armenian democracy. As the rules that ensured stability and security are challenged, Canada will work to protect peace and democracy globally,” the Canadian foreign minister said in a Twitter post.

Canada is opening an embassy in Armenia. This will allow for stronger ties between our countries and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy.🇦🇲🇨🇦



As the rules that ensured stability & security are challenged, Canada will work to protect peace & democracy globally. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 29, 2022

In welcoming Canada’s decision, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said: ” This is yet another milestone in progressively developing Armenian-Canadian relations which will further reinforce our bilateral cooperation based on common values.”

We strongly welcome #Canada‘s🇨🇦 decision to open Embassy in #Armenia🇦🇲 with resident Ambassador. This is yet another milestone in progressively developing Armenian-Canadian relations which will further reinforce our bilateral #cooperation based on common values. pic.twitter.com/Trff34HDZ5 — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) June 29, 2022

The Foreign Ministry reported that Mirzoyan and Holy held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and both “stressed reciprocal commitment to make efforts towards the further deepening of Armenian-Canadian relations.”

Mirzoyan also welcomed a report by the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe Stéphane Dion, entitled “Support to Armenian Democracy,” which, according to Armenia’s foreign ministry, contains important provisions in terms of outlining new opportunities for the development of Armenian-Canadian relations.