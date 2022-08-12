Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly visited the Toronto Armenian Center on Thursday and was greeted by members of the Armenian community, as well as leaders of the Armenian National Committee of Toronto.

Scenes from Canadian Foreign Minister’s visit to the Toronto Armenian Center

Joly was joined by members of the Canadian parliament Jean Yip and Han Dong, who according to a social media post by the ANC of Canada, discussed “the vibrant and dynamic activism of our GTA community” as well as details related to the the opening of a Canadian Embassy in Armenia.

A treat to meet Armenian-Canadians here in Scarborough (no matter how small or tall!)



We discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Armenia, supporting Armenian democracy, and building a more vibrant community.

Thank you Sevag and the @ancc_cnac team for hosting us. pic.twitter.com/OR69QMRwNO — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) August 11, 2022

Canada announced in late June that it will open its very first embassy in the region in Armenia.

“By opening an embassy in Armenia, Canada is sending the right message to both Armenia and the international community that Ottawa is committed to standing with countries that are struggling to strengthen their democratic progress and establish themselves as viable partners to the rest of the global community,” the ANCC said at the time in a statement welcoming the Ottawa’s decision to open the embassy in Armenia.

This was the first visit for the foreign minister to the Toronto Armenian Center.

“The meeting with representatives of the Armenian National Committee included a comprehensive discussion of the current situation surrounding the Karabakh conflict. The opening of the Canadian Embassy in Armenia, Canada’s support for Armenia’s development and the activities of the Armenian community in Toronto were also discussed,” said Joly in a Twitter post.

“We discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Armenia, supporting Armenian democracy, and building a more vibrant community,” Joly added.