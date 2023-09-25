Armenian Film Society logo

The Armenian Film Society is supporting an Oscar-nominated director and Oscar-nominated producers in search of Armenian actors for an upcoming feature film based on actual events.

The organization announced an open casting call for the roles of:

Mariam Khachaturian [LEAD], 50s/60s. Mariam is a tough, resourceful woman who has experienced great loss; namely, the death of her two sons and husband in a tragic accident after the 2003 American invasion of Iraq. Actors auditioning for Mariam must speak Armenian, Arabic, and English, and be able to play Mariam over the span of 15 years (early 50s in Iraq; mid-60s in the U.S.).

Nora Khachaturian [LEAD], late 20s/mid-30s. Nora is a good-humored, resilient, if at times stubborn young woman. Nora is a deep well and has navigated the loss of her father and brothers with grace. Actors auditioning for Nora must speak Armenian, Arabic, and English, and be able to play Nora over the span of 15 years (early 20s in Iraq; late 30s in the U.S.).

The actors must be able to speak both Western Armenian and Iraqi Arabic. The filmmakers will consider both actors and non-actors.

For those interested in the roles, please email armenianfilmsociety@gmail.com with a brief video introduction.