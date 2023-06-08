His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, met with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, Canada Prelate Archbishop Papken Tcharian, as well as representatives of the Canadian and international Armenian National Committees, focused on various topics concerning the Armenian-Canadian community and the broader international landscape.

During the meeting, the sides had a robust discussion about the situation in Artsakh, the need for Azerbaijan to unblock the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor and Canada’s position in the promotion of a peaceful and just resolution through the OSCE, which is based on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the principle of self-determination.

The leaders also discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral ties between Canada and Armenia, issues related to the Armenian communities in the Middle East, and the need to promote peaceful co-existence and inter-faith dialogue in that region.

The Catholicos and Prime Minister Trudeau expressed mutual gratitude and shared a commitment to promoting peace, justice and tolerance worldwide. Both leaders underscored the importance of continued collaboration and engagement in addressing shared challenges and aspirations.