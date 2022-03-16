The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed recent efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan during the Turkish official’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Lavrov that Turkey will continue its efforts to normalize relations with Armenia.

“A very good dialogue took place at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum [with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan],” said Cavusoglu. “Russia has been providing assistance since the beginning of the process, Azerbaijan has also been assisting in this matter. First of all, let us ensure a ceasefire, establish peace, in order to have a peaceful region. We will continue our efforts in this direction,” said Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Antalya on Saturday on the margins of the diplomatic summit. The two leaders called the talks—the first meeting of high-level Turkish and Armenian officials since 2009—productive.

Lavrov also welcomed the normalization process.

“The meetings of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey were organized. We welcome the process of normalization of bilateral ties between Armenia and Turkey, and we are ready for joint work which will enable to deepen cooperation between countries in the South Caucasus,” Lavrov said at the same press conference.

The Russian foreign minister also told reporters that he and Cavusoglu discussed the so-called “3+3” scheme, which is an Ankara-led proposal calling for the opening of the borders of Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey and Iran in an effort to form a regional economic and strategic base.

“While discussing the situation in South Caucasus we noted that at the end of last year and early this year the foundations were laid for post-conflict interaction in this region through a new mechanism—a consultative regional platform ‘3+3′ involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Georgia, which is still thinking about joining this promising format. We are always ready to see our Georgian colleagues at meetings of this effort,” Lavrov said at a the press conference.