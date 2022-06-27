Despite insistences from Yerevan that a so-called land corridor through Armenia connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan is out of the question, authorities in Baku have insisted that the opening of such a link, known as the ‘Zangezur Corridor’ is imminent.

Adding his voice of support for the scheme, conceived by Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev, was Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that Turkey was awaiting the opening of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” as soon as possible.

He said that the corridor is key to the newly conceived Middle Transport Corridor between the East and West, which was discussed by him and his counterpart from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan during a meeting on Monday in Baku, the Anadolou news agency reported.

“Cargo deliveries across the Caspian Sea are of great importance. We are ready to continue taking steps to increase the significance of this corridor. The growth of investments in the field of transport and logistics will improve the level of well-being in the entire region,” said Cavusoglu.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that Ankara’s push for the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” is a hinderance to the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“The constant chants about the ‘Zangezur Corridor’ from Turkey hinder the process and create a negative landscape. Statements are being made that are not very useful for the process,” Pashinyan said during a virtual press conference that was boycotted by the press because of its format.

He vowed, however, that Armenia sees an opportunity to normalize relations—“with sincerity”—and is willing to do everything to that end.

“We work with the logic that there is an opportunity, we must honestly do everything. Otherwise, the dialogue would be senseless. We think there is an opportunity, and we are willing to do everything to use that opportunity,” Pashinyan explained.

Yerevan and Ankara began talks to normalize relations between the countries “without preconditions.” Special envoys appointed to advance those discussion have met twice. Armenia’s foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan attended a diplomatic conference in Antalya, Turkey in March hosted by the Turkish foreign ministry.

Despite this, Turkish leaders have not ceased to signal that they are coordinating all facets of the talks with Azerbaijan, and like Cavusoglu’s announcement on Monday, are making public statements that go counter to the logic of negotiations “without preconditions.”

Pashinyan said that time will tell how deep and strong this evidenced coordination between Ankara and Baku will be.