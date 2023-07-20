GLENDALE, California — The American University of Armenia in January bid farewell to Satenig Der Torosian, later known as Jane Aaron Payne, a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to championing education. Throughout her adult life, she kept the American University of Armenia in focus, leaving a generous gift to be disbursed after her passing.

Nee Satenig Der Torosian on October 26, 1938, in Fresno, CA, Jane grew up on the family ranch alongside her eight siblings. Her father, Nazaret Der Torosian, was born in 1891 in Yozgat, Turkey; most of his family members perished in the Armenian Genocide. Her mother, Ashken, nee Hamamjian, was born in 1902 in Harpoot (Kharpert) and immigrated to California with several other family members.

She was the eighth of nine children. Raised by her brothers and sisters after her mother’s untimely passing when she was three, Jane developed a strong sense of independence and determination.

Love found Jane when she met Bill Aaron. They got married, and soon after their three sons, Chris, Tom, and Larry, were born, they relocated to Kentucky to be closer to her husband’s family. Jane, the first in her family to leave Fresno, held her Armenian heritage close to her heart and remained connected to her ancestral homeland.

Jane’s unwavering dedication to work and education was admirable. Over the course of 35 years, she excelled as a quality control manager at Omico Plastics in Owensboro, KY. Not only did she attain professional success, but she also mentored younger colleagues, embodying kindness and generosity. She encouraged, supported, and cherished her loved ones, celebrating everyone’s accomplishments and offering them assistance in any way possible.

After the passing of her husband Bill, “Jane became the matriarch and guiding light for her family, always encouraging education,” her son Tom recalls. She was proud that all her children and grandchildren received a college education.

Ten years later, Jane found love again and married Tom Payne, welcoming two stepsons, Mark and Perry, and stepdaughter Paula, along with Tom’s extended family. “She loved everything about being in a big and growing family, but most of all, she loved helping her family members and the larger community,” says Chris, adding, “Through her actions, we have seen and felt the power of mom paying it forward.” Upon her retirement, Jane volunteered in her community, transporting cancer patients and also providing pro bono tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

Driven by her philanthropic spirit and love for education and Armenia, Jane chose to support AUA. “I knew she was trying to connect with Armenia and help out in any way she could,” remarks her son, Tom, as he recalls her conversations with him and his brothers in 2012 about giving to AUA.

In September 2018, Jane, accompanied by her son Chris and his wife Christie, visited Armenia for the first time. Exploring cultural and historical landmarks, she eagerly delved into her Armenian heritage. Chris fondly shared: “‘My people!’ Mom said when we stepped into the Republic Square of Yerevan. She was so excited and could not get enough of the open markets where a lot of people gathered. As we toured the museums, she would say softly, ‘Just like Papa described it.’ I believe she enjoyed the extended drives through the countryside the most. In some parts, the countryside was similar to where Mom was raised in central California. Mom always silently looked out the window staring at the rows of vineyards and apricot trees, Mount Ararat, brown rolling hills in the background, and Armenia. ‘Just like Papa said.’”

Over a decade ago, Jane designated AUA as a beneficiary of her trust at a meeting with representatives from the AUA Office of Development. After her passing, the trust fulfilled her wish, disbursing the designated sum to the University. Her intention was clear: to ensure her legacy endures leaving a lasting and positive mark on AUA students.

“Mom wanted her children and grandchildren to know our people (Armenians) are intelligent and vibrant. We have a great culture, which to this day carries on throughout the world by the descendants of greater Armenia. Mom’s vision was that her heritage would live on and that Armenia would one day claim its greatness and its people would witness the beauty of all Armenia,” her son Larry shared.

“Her numerous kind acts will continue to help her family into the future — the ultimate measure of a life well lived,” Chris concluded.

To add to the initial planned gift, Jane’s children have decided to increase the contribution and establish the “Satenig Der Torosian Scholarship Fund” at AUA to ensure that her legacy carries on at the University, empowering many students with the gift of education.

