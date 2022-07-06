Partnership Will Empower CHA Health Systems’ Physician Network with Ceras Health’s Digital Care Transition Solutions to Improve Continuity of Care and Outcomes

CHA Health Systems (CHS), a global leader in healthcare and biotechnology, announced a partnership with digital healthcare services company Ceras Health (Ceras) to use its breakthrough digital transitions of care solutions, to drive improved health outcomes and care coordination for the health system’s Medicare and other vulnerable patient populations.

CHS has a global network consisting of 81 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions, and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies in seven countries. In the U.S., CHS operates CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a nationally recognized acute care facility in the Los Angeles area, which offers comprehensive health care services with 469 beds, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 500 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries.

The partnership will enable CHS’s network of physicians to improve patient health outcomes, prevent readmissions, and enhance patient experience by utilizing Ceras’ HIPAA-compliant care monitoring and coordination tools which provide access to patient’s health data in real-time.

“The partnership seamlessly aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care; enabling our hospital and physicians to establish an exemplary care model which will transform the healthcare business and patient care journey,” said Yongseok Kim, Chief Executive Office of CHS. “Ceras’ tools and technology will help our physicians understand where patients are in the care continuum and ensure that patients receive the right care to prevent the development of severe conditions; thereby driving the best possible health outcomes in the long term.” CHS and Ceras will also launch a study to look at ways to improve health outcomes for the Medicare population in the area.

Over 42 million Medicare patients across the U.S. visit their doctor less than the recommended frequency, often due to costs and other barriers. As a result, two in three older adults wait until their condition deteriorates and then use the Emergency Room as their primary form of care. Once discharged from the hospital, many older patients are unable to understand or take the appropriate steps to monitor and improve their conditions, leading to a high number of readmissions, which adds an additional financial burden to the $750 billion already spent by Medicare.

“Innovation-driven health systems across the country, such as CHS, recognize that the care delivery status quo needs to change, especially for Medicare and other vulnerable populations. Ceras Health’s digital transitions of care solutions have proven to improve outcomes for chronic disease while resulting in high patient satisfaction,” said Udaya Devineni, CEO of Ceras Health. “We look forward to partnering with CHS as they continue to drive innovation to ensure their patients receive high-quality care, with the clinical expertise and care they expect, in the comfort of their own homes. This will improve their outcomes and experience while reducing costs for already burdened healthcare services.”

Ceras’ digital solutions are transforming how healthcare is delivered, especially for Medicare and other vulnerable populations. This will be achieved by using a combination of 24/7 clinical expertise, remote patient monitoring (RPM), advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), and Ceras’ industry-first behavioral change and gamification platform which will help patients get the personalized care they need. The company also provides RPM devices—that monitor vital signs and other health factors—to patients at no cost, which allows physicians to monitor their patient’s recovery and well-being outside the conventional hospital setting.