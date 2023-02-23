A New Church on the Property Will Serve the Crescenta Valley Community

The Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School this week announced that it would expand its facility and educational reach with the purchase of a 2.3-acre property near its current campus on Lowell Street in La Crescenta.

Chamlian Head of School Dr. Taline Kargodorian, school board of trustees chair Artin Ghazarian and chair of the Board of Regents Sarkis Ourfalian on Tuesday visited the Western Prelacy, where they met with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan. Also present at the meeting was Prelacy Executive Council chair Vahe Hovaguimian; Secretary and liaison to the Board of Regents George Chorbajian; and council member Gevik Baghdassarian.

The purchase of the $6.5 million property provides the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School the long-overdue opportunity to expand its current campus and the school community the opportunity to grow and prosper. The new property will open its doors soon and will include a state-of-the-art pre-school facility.

Prelate Donoyan praised the school administration for month of perseverance and hard work and announced that an existing church on the new property will be renovated and will become the new home to the Prelacy’s Crescenta Valley parish, serving the surrounding communities of Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.

The Prelacy announced that the purchase of the new property, located across the current campus on Lowell Street, came to fruition due to the tireless efforts of Bishop Donoyan, the Executive Council, Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools, the unrelenting efforts of the School Administration and the School Board of Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, and ultimately as the benevolence and generosity of two families, who support and believe in the mission of Prelacy Armenian Schools and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

In his final remarks, Bishop Donoyan wholeheartedly congratulated the entire Crescenta Valley Armenian community for the opportunity to have a new pre-school and church in the near future. He called on community members and organizations to bring their complete collaboration, support and assistance to the Western Prelacy’s educational and spiritual mission in order to successfully achieve this longstanding dream and expeditiously open its doors in the Crescenta Valley region.

Prelate announced that more details about the project will be publicized in the future.