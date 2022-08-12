Vahan Chamlian

The entire Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School Board, Administration, Faculty, Students, Parents and Alumni mourn the passing of Mr. Vahan Chamlian, the founding benefactor and namesake of our beloved Chamlian Armenian School. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs. Anoush Chamlian, their two children, grandchildren, and the extended Armenian community for the loss of a great man, whose legacy will continue to live on through the echoes of children on our campus for many years to come.

Vahan and Anoush Chamlian

The legacy of Mr. Vahan Chamlian is one of philanthropy, a strong passion for his heritage, a firm commitment towards the development of future Armenian American generations, and the desire to serve his community endlessly.

Chamlian Principal Dr. Talin Kargodorian and her students visit Vahan and Anoush Chamlian

During a time when the Armenian community of Glendale was beginning to form, he took on the initiative of putting forth his time and resources in service of our youth. By becoming the founding benefactor and namesake of Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, he ensured the torch of the Armenian Spirit now had a new vessel, our beloved students, through which to carry out the vital work of preserving our heritage.

Vahan Chamlian visits namesake school

Mr. Vahan Chamlian was an inspiration to all who knew him. His constant love for our youth and his nation never ceased. The Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School has become synonymous with academic excellence, and the School Board, Administration, Faculty and Staff at Chamlian will continue to work hard to ensure that Vahan Chamlian’s legacy will be fulfilled and will make him proud for many future generations to come.