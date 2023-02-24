Chamlian Armenia School students and faculty organized fundraisers to support Syrian Armenian communities devastated by recent earthquakes

GLENDALE—The Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School sprang into action to aid the victims devastated by the recent earthquakes that rocked Armenian communities in Syria. Over the last two weeks, Chamlian students, parents, faculty, and dedicated supporters came together to raise $10,000 through various fundraising activities.

All TK through 8th grade students participated in classroom fundraisers with collection jars, filling them daily with contributions from their families and personal piggy banks. The 8th grade student club members sponsored a successful bake sale in which they collected nearly $3,500 selling baked goods to students during recess time.

Chamlian School students took part in a fundraising lunch, donated by Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant

Through generous donations from Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant and Wild Oak Café, Chamlian organized special fundraising lunches for students and faculty this week. Through these joint efforts, the total amount collected was $10,000, which will be transferred to the Syrian Armenian community via the Western Prelacy. Chamlian Armenian School is grateful to our generous sponsors for their donations towards this worthy cause.

We are proud of the benevolent spirit of the entire Chamlian family, including our students, parents, faculty, and supporters, whose generosity directly impacted and greatly increased the aid we are now able to send to our brothers and sisters in Syria today. These activities are in line with our core values, which we work to instill in our students on a daily basis. At Chamlian, our students learn how to be lifelong active global citizens, constantly answering the call of duty and exceeding expectations in their service to those in need.