In an impressive display of legal acumen and persuasive eloquence, Chamlian Armenian School’s Mock Trial team made a remarkable debut, securing a top 10 placement out of 188 teams across Los Angeles County and reaching the quarter-finals in their inaugural season. This significant feat illustrates the incredible talent, dedication, and hard work of the students and underscores the invaluable guidance of their volunteer attorney coaches, as well as the strategic oversight of their Mock Trial advisor, Rosemary Boyadjian.

Highlighting individual excellence within the team, 7th grader Lia Stepanian was honored with the prestigious 2023 Outstanding Prosecution Award, distinguishing her as the top prosecution attorney in the county. This significant accolade reflects the competitive ethos and superior skills embodied by the team members.

7th grader Lia Stepanian (left) was honored with the prestigious 2023 Outstanding Prosecution Award

Further acclaim was given to Sophia Martin and Lia Stepanian, who earned the Teach Democracy Honorable Mention for an Outstanding Presentation, emphasizing the team’s dedication to legal education and advocacy.

The spotlight also shone on Maria Giragossian, Ivy Grigoryan, and Taline Boyamian, who were celebrated with the Best Attorney Award for their exceptional performance and commitment. A considerable measure of gratitude is extended to the volunteer attorney coaches, whose expertise and mentorship were pivotal to the team’s success. Their invaluable guidance throughout the competition played a crucial role in honing the students’ understanding of legal practices and courtroom dynamics.

Chamlian Armenian School’s foray into the competitive realm of mock trials underscores the students’ aptitude and the comprehensive support network fostered by the school. This season’s remarkable achievements highlight not only the students’ grasp of legal principles but also their proficiency in critical thinking, public speaking, and collaborative teamwork.

Chamlian School’s Mock Trial participants

Looking ahead to future endeavors, this year’s accomplishments establish a solid foundation for ongoing excellence. Chamlian Armenian School takes immense pride in its Mock Trial team and reaffirms its commitment to cultivating the bright minds of tomorrow. This inaugural achievement underscores Chamlian’s dedication to academic excellence and its role in nurturing articulate, and analytical thinkers poised for success in any field they choose to pursue.

