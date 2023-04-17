Armenia’s Prosecutor General on Monday charged two Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia and were captured at first by residents of towns in the Syunik Province.

Armenia’s National Security Services has been investigating the cases and has placed both under arrest since they were captured April 10 and April 13.

Agshin Babirov, who was spotted by two Armenian youth in the Ashotavan village near Sisian on April 10 was charged with pre-meditated breach of Armenia’s national border and the illegal transport of arms and ammunition in a pre-meditated manner for the purposes of carrying out dangerous acts in public.

Similar charges were filed against a second culprit, Husein Akhundov, who was captured on April 13 near Kapan. He was charged with an additional count of amassing arms and ammunition in a pre-meditated manner for the purposes of carrying out dangerous acts in public.

Armenia’s newly appointed human rights defender Anahit Manasyan met with Babirov and Akhundov on Sunday, who in addition to addressing the conditions of their incarceration also offered the services of Armenia’s public defender’s office and ensuring the presence of a translator during the entire proceedings.

Babirov and Akhundov presented no complaints to the Human Rights Defender about the conditions of their arrests or incarceration.