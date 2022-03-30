Homenetmen Western U.S. received a generous donation of $10,000 from Chloe Nickie on March 27 in support of the region’s Hrashq program.

Chloe Nickie is a passion project of the Ghazarian family. The Ghazarians have been blessed with an autistic daughter named Chloe.

“Chloe has taught us the importance of kindness, patience, compassion, and respect,” said her father, co-founder of Chloe Nickie, Artin Ghazarian. “These attributes allow our family to keep a very grounded and real perspective on what is important in life.”

The Ghazarian family believes it is important to give back and make a difference for all special needs children.

The Ghazarian family visited Homenetmen's Hrashq program on Mar. 27 and donated $10,000 in support of the organization

Chloe Nickie is an online women’s shoe store that provides higher-end, designer brands at unbeatable prices. Since its inception, the company’s mission has been to donate a significant portion of proceeds to organizations that support autism, to offer children the chance to live their best life possible.

Homenetmen Western U.S. is honored to be selected as the recipient of their first donation and is grateful for the impact the contribution will make for the Hrashq community. The donation will help create and continue programs, which will help children further grow and flourish.

The organization looks forward to partnering with the Ghazarian family on future initiatives and programs. They invite community members to join them on their journey by shopping for a cause at the Chloe Nickie website or sharing their story with your family and friends. You can use their exclusive code HRASHQ20 for 20 percent off all shoe purchases!