Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian

BY REV. DR. VAHAN H. TOOTIKIAN

Christmas is the celebration of God’s revelation of Himself in and through Jesus Christ. God reveals Himself through many ways—in historical events, in nature, through the Bible, through persons, and supremely through Jesus Christ.

God’s revelation through Jesus Christ is called Incarnation. Incarnation tells us the truth about God. It tells us about His intervention in human affairs. It tells us about His true nature, about His self-giving love. It tells us that God came into this sin-filled world out of love in order to save it.

Incarnation also tells the truth about human nature. It tells us that mankind has violated God’s will and has alienated itself from Him. God, however, wants to reconcile humanity, to restore the broken relationship and bring His sinful children to Him.

Christmas is the celebration of God’s presence with us here and now. Centuries ago God told the prophet Isaiah that a baby was going to be born whose name will be called Immanuel, which means “God with us” (Isaiah 7:4).

One of the central affirmations of Christmas is that in Jesus Christ we see the love of God for humankind made flesh. That, in the fullness of time—God’s most opportune time—He intercepted human history with the gift of a Savior to redeem a world which had lost touch with its Creator.

\In Jesus Christ we have come to know who God is. He indeed is Immanuel—God with us. Not a remote God beyond space and time, but God within us, among us, a Deity that bind us to Himself and to one another.

The greatest news that Christmas imparts is that the God who came to mankind in the babe of Bethlehem two thousand years ago can come to us today if we make room for Him in our lives.

In the nativity story of Jesus, Luke tells us why it was necessary for him to be born in a manger. It was because there was no room for the Holy Family in the inn (Luke 2:7). And the most obvious reason why there was no room for Jesus was because the inn was occupied to capacity. One wonders whether the innkeeper could have done some rearrangement in order to accommodate the Holy Family. Most probably he would, had he recognized the significance of the occasion.

An existential question that arises in one’s mind is: If there was no room for Christ two thousand years ago, is there any room for him today? It appears that some people are so much preoccupied with so many worldly cares that there isn’t room for anything else, not even for Christ.

Having room for Christ involves some rearranging of life. His very presence requires some commitments and changes.

Those who have made room for Christ in their lives are those for whom Christ is Immanuel (“God with us”). They have experienced the true joy Christmas.

The advent of Christ into the world is not limited by time. Mary and Joseph held him in their arms. We can hold him in our hearts. If and when we do that, then our Christmas celebration will truly be a joyous one.

Christ is born and revealed. Tidings of joy unto you and unto us.

Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian is the Minister Emeritus of the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit and the Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council.