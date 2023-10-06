Brand-New, Bigger and More Amazing than Ever

LOS ANGELES—Circus Vargas presents another outstanding, mega-hit entertainment experience in Woodland Hills at the Promenade Mall now through October 30.

Join Circus Vargas for a brand new big top adventure with performers from all over the globe. Featuring the “Last Ringmaster,” Johnathon Lee Iverson — classically trained opera singer-actor adds another dimension to their newest stellar production, “Bonjour, Paris!”

Circus Vargas channels the “City of Lights” in all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza. In this latest, greatest production Circus Vargas delivers the ultimate live family entertainment experience for 2023.

A must-see Parisian-style circus production featuring world-renowned performers, aerialists, acrobats and more! Audiences are immediately immersed in an ambience of glitz and glamour reminiscent of the famed Lido de Paris. A must see. This extravagantly flashy, fun-filled circus spectacular is guaranteed to excite and delight audiences of all ages. An amazing adventure, not to be missed! Join us for two unforgettable hours under the big top …where memories are made to last a lifetime! Circus Vargas’ “Bonjour, Paris!” C’est magnifique.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit the website, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: