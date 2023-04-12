GLENDALE—The City of Glendale will host its Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m., at the Alex Theatre. This year’s theme, “The Armenian Experience Through the Lens,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema, as declared by the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport.

This year’s program will consist of curated segments to educate and inform attendees. The program will commence with a tribute to the ongoing atrocities in Artsakh, reflecting our commitment to raising awareness of humanitarian crises. Additionally, the event will feature a preview of Armenia’s submission to the 2023 Oscars Best International Film category, “Aurora’s Sunrise.” The city is honored to welcome Joe Manganiello, a celebrated actor, producer, director, published author, and Emmy-winning voice actor, as our keynote speaker. During his speech, Joe will discuss intergenerational trauma, drawing from his familial history and the story of his maternal great-grandmother, Terviz “Rose” Darakijan, who survived the Armenian Genocide.

From Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 25, Glendale will observe the Week of Remembrance, featuring satellite events and screenings across the city to honor the memory of those who perished and recognize the resilience of those who survived. A comprehensive list of events is available below.

Week of Remembrance Events: