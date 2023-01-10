YEREVAN—The Children of Armenia Fund announced the appointment of Liana Ghaltaghchyan as its Managing Director, effective January 9. Liana will be leading operations, legal and finance functions.

Liana’s experience in strategy and operations as well as her knowledge of international and government agencies will help facilitate COAF’s next phase of significant expansion in advancing rural communities across Armenia and Artsakh.

“Liana’s track record and strong leadership skills over 15 years make her an ideal fit for this important senior management position,” said COAF Founder and Chairman of the Board Dr. Garo Armen. “She will be a valued addition to our leadership team at this important inflection point for our country,” said Armen.

Liana brings extensive experience coordinating key sectors of healthcare, education, and social affairs in her previous role as a Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister. Her public sector experience also includes working at the heart of the Armenian legislative system in the Ministry of Justice. Furthermore, throughout her career, she held leadership positions in a range of organizations, including the U.S. Agency for International Development and Transparency International Anti-corruption Center.

In addition, Liana has a broad background in partnership-building and team leadership. Her accomplishments include initiatives aimed at promoting the transparency and accountability of the public sector and fostering good governance.

Among her broad organizational responsibilities, Liana’s concentration will include scaling COAF’s successful SMART Center model. COAF SMART provides the best of after school education, adult education, language, child development, technology, arts, sports, health, environmental programs. and sports programs to Armenia’s rural communities. The first COAF SMART Center was established in 2018 in Lori province. In the next five years, COAF will launch four additional SMART Centers in the regions of Armavir, Syunik (Kapan and Goris), and Shirak with an investment exceeding $50 million. COAF’s vision is to empower generations of rural Armenians by establishing SMART Centers in each region of Armenia.

“I’m honored to join COAF to help drive the organization to its next level of growth and expansion. We are driven by serving the needs of Armenia’s rural communities,” says Liana. “I’m thrilled to contribute to COAF’s growth and be a part of its stunning team.”

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, as well as social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to over 60 villages and communities across the country with an investment of more than $70 million, impacting well over 100,000 people across rural Armenia.