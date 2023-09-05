YEREVAN—This year’s Back to School campaign launched by the Children of Armenia Fund will raise funds for the construction of a cutting-edge school in the village of Debet, located in Armenia’s Lori region. This collaborative effort with the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports aims to enhance rural education and create dynamic learning spaces tailored to the needs of students.

For over two decades, COAF has provided valuable programs to empower rural youth, offering a diverse range of extracurricular activities, including arts, sports, engineering, entrepreneurship, languages, and music. Building on this legacy, COAF’s new effort to establish a modern school in Debet village will complement the work being done by the organization in improving the quality of education through its existing COAF SMART Center—a hub of informal learning serving children from 28 communities in Lori.

COAF has committed to building a school in Debet in response to the original structure being seismically unsound. The initiative goes beyond infrastructure improvements, with local educators being provided access to training and mentorship programs. The objective is to integrate contemporary pedagogical approaches in a transformative learning environment, along with encouraging active student engagement.

A rendered image of the school COAF will build in Debet, Armenia A rendered image of the school COAF will build in Debet, Armenia

Serving as the primary educational institution for elementary, junior high, and high school students, the school will feature eight uniquely designed classrooms and seven fully-equipped laboratories that facilitate hands-on learning experiences across various disciplines. Prioritizing students’ holistic well-being, the school will also house a cafeteria providing nutritious daily lunches to promote healthy eating habits, as well as an open-air sports ground for recreational and athletic activities.

The COAF Back-to-School campaign invites supporters and partners to join hands in creating a modern, secure, and inspiring learning environment for Debet’s young minds.

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, as well as social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to over 70 villages and communities across the country with an investment of more than $70 million, impacting well over 100,000 people across rural Armenia.