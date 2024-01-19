ARMAVIR, Armenia—The Children of Armenia Fund held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 17 to mark the commencement of the construction of the Child and Family Center in the Myasnikyan village, Armavir province of Armenia. The Center is funded by the American-Armenian philanthropist Hagop Youredjian and stands as the inaugural phase of the SMART Armavir Campus, aligning seamlessly with the strategic development goals outlined by the Armenian government for the Armavir province.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Tatevik Stepanyan; Governor of Armavir Province, Davit Khudatyan; Mayor of Armavir, Varsham Sargsyan; Hagop Youredjian, Founder of the Youredjian Family Charitable Foundation, one of the largest benefactors of COAF; Ara Barsam, Global Executive Director of COAF; and Liana Ghaltagchyan, Managing Director.

COAF’s Child and Family Center aims to provide a comprehensive array of services, including early childhood education programs, speech therapy, and psychological and social work support for children and their families across 14 communities, impacting 3,000 children. The CFC will also host parenting workshops, personalized educational and developmental approaches, and multifaceted outreach initiatives to ensure every child receives the necessary support to overcome obstacles.

“This project marks the most inspiring start for me as the head of the community. I am thrilled to collaborate with COAF, and this megaproject is more than just a connection,” said the newly appointed Governor, Davit Khudatyan, in his opening remarks.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Tatevik Stepanyan, emphasized, “Every initiative focused on children directly contributes to the development and strengthening of the Republic of Armenia.”

Liana Ghaltagchyan, Managing Director of COAF, underscored the significance of the COAF Armavir CFC, stating, “COAF works in close collaboration with governmental and local authorities to assure the fulfillment of regional needs. We envision this center to become a resource hub, empowering local communities with the skills and tools to advance Armavir province.”

A rendered image of the COAF's new Child and Family Center in Armavir

Hagop Youredjian, a devoted COAF friend and philanthropist, expressed his connection with the foundation, saying, “My collaboration with COAF started right here in Armavir. When I first visited the COAF Karakert Center, I was deeply impressed. It brought me immense joy, and I am confident that this center in the village of Myasnikyan will play a vital role for children in local and nearby communities.”

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, as well as social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to over 80 villages and communities across the country with an investment of more than $70 million, impacting well over 100,000 people across rural Armenia.