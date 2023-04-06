YEREVAN—The Children of Armenia Fund has announced its commitment to raising funds in support of the children and families in Artsakh during these turbulent times. Despite the ongoing blockade, COAF remains steadfast in its mission to provide crucial interventions, such as early childhood education, speech therapy, psychological care, and social work support.

The organization first launched its programs in Stepanakert in 2022, providing access to preschool education and speech therapy to children ages 3-6, as well as critical psychological and social services to support both children and adults affected by the ongoing crisis in the region. As the situation in Artsakh intensifies, children are most affected, with significant emotional stress such as insomnia, nightmares and difficulty expressing themselves.

COAF is providing essential programs for the children of Artsakh A COAF instructor works with a young student

COAF’s team of nine dedicated women in Stepanakert is addressing the devastating impact of the recent war on the well-being of children in the region. In response, COAF is providing essential psychological programs aimed at helping children cope with the trauma and challenges. All of the education program instructors are psychologists, ensuring that children receive the best possible care and support.

As the situation in Artsakh continues to deteriorate, COAF’s Artsakh Spring appeal aims to provide a glimmer of hope for the children and families impacted by the conflict by offering comprehensive support services. This appeal presents a unique opportunity for people worldwide to unite and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. By donating to COAF, supporters can join a movement that prioritizes the well-being of affected children and families while also contributing to the long-term resilience of these communities. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that these communities are not forgotten and to create a significant impact on their lives. To support this cause, visit the website and donate today.

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 66 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.