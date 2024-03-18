YEREVAN—The Children of Armenia Fund, one of the leading education-focused nonprofit organizations in Armenia, has launched a critical appeal to raise funds for English education programs in rural Armenia. With a commitment to bolstering learning opportunities in villages across Armenia, the organization is calling on the community at large to join hands and contribute to this important cause.

Since 2011, over 5,550 students have learned English across 42 rural communities in Amenia as a result of a strong partnership between COAF and the US Embassy. Dozens of rural teachers have also received valuable language teaching skills within the framework of the program. This has led to crucial language and critical thinking skills necessary for academic and professional success.

This year’s Spring Appeal focuses on COAF’s formal and non-formal English education programs aimed at significantly developing fluency and literacy skills in English. The programs also expose students to democratic values, personal growth, community volunteerism, and intercultural awareness.

COAF students in Armenia COAF students in Armenia

This year is a milestone for COAF, as the organization celebrates a record number of over 625 students enrolled in just the non-formal “Access” program. One hundred percent of funds raised during the Spring Appeal will go towards providing over 3,500 currently enrolled in COAF’s English programs students with educational materials needed to thrive in their classes for one full year.

One student by the name of Ani Khachatryan from the village of Akori has emphasized how the new textbooks developed by COAF education specialists in partnership with the US Embassy has allowed Access students to conduct research and learn more. “These textbooks help us speak more native English and feel more comfortable,” reveals Ani. Her classmate Yeva Vardevanyan adds “the material and content of the program are more contemporary and interesting, with topics that are more relevant in our lives.” Samvel Petrosyan from Vanadzor also shares his personal perspective: “I like that we do group work and communicate more. Before, speaking English wasn’t working out for me, but now I can feel the progress.”

COAF teacher beneficiaries

COAF’s Village Programs Manager Gayane Vardanyan touches on the significance of the program and how it is “not just about teaching language, but opening doors for broader knowledge and opportunities. These English programs empower youth to communicate and explore, and the teachers to apply new student-centric approaches when teaching, thus making the learning process more engaging and relevant for the diverse needs of learners.”

Now more than ever, the youth of rural Armenia need your support to acquire English language skills essential for fostering global communication, providing access to information and education, improving employability, promoting cultural exchange, and facilitating participation in various aspects of the modern, interconnected world.

You can join them in creating a lasting impact and making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Visit the website to make a secure online donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, will bring COAF one step closer to reaching their goal.

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target areas for development are education, healthcare, and social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 80 communities across Armenia, impacting more than 110,000 beneficiaries.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural communities through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART is being replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia, with those in Armavir and Syunik to open by 2026.