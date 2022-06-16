NEW YORK—The 12th Annual COAF Summer Soirée: Return to the Dream will be held in New York City on June 21st, and marks COAF’s first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic. The event will raise funds to build a Child & Family Center in Stepanakert, Artsakh, a critical initiative offering access to comprehensive social and psychological support, as well as early childhood education.

COAF’s Child & Family Centers bring the organization’s social and educational services together under one roof, ensuring life-changing resources for often overlooked children, including those struggling with developmental disabilities. Over the past decade, COAF has secured early childhood education, speech therapy services, psychological care, and social work support for thousands of the children and families living in Armenia’s most underserved communities.

With the opening of its inaugural Child & Family Center in Armavir’s Hatsik village in 2021, COAF has centralized its psychosocial services in one place, aiming to tackle long-standing development barriers more sustainably and extensively. In less than a year, the facility has benefited 156 children and adults from four communities, helping rural youth overcome mental health issues as well as learning and speech disorders while actively involving parents in making positive changes in their children’s lives.

Bringing accessible psychosocial care to Artsakh is a strong first step in COAF’s mission to help heal the wounds inflicted by the 2020 War. By building supportive environments, investing in communal growth, and prioritizing the advancement of children, COAF aims to bring renewed hope to communities across Artsakh.

Attend this year’s Summer Soirée and join COAF in keeping the dream of a dignified, prosperous Artsakh alive.

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 64 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.