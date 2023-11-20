COAF’s 20th Anniversary Gala flyer

NEW YORK—The Children of Armenia Fund is set to host its 20th Annual COAF Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 9 at the renowned Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. This milestone event will honor acclaimed actor Joe Manganiello, distinguished for his remarkable contributions to humanitarian causes, along with philanthropists Tamar and John Akhoian, recognized for the lasting impact they’ve had on advancing COAF’s programs in rural communities. The evening will also feature a special appearance by the captivating Emmy and Tony-award-winning actress and COAF ambassador, Andrea Martin.

Since its inception, the purpose of COAF’s Holiday Gala has remained steadfast: to support and sustain life-changing programs for Armenia’s rural youth. All funds raised go toward supporting COAF’s education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and economic development initiatives. Thanks to COAF’s 100 percent Pledge Commitment, every dollar raised goes directly to fund COAF’s numerous programs and projects since all administrative expenses are covered by Founder Dr. Garo H. Armen and the Board of Directors.

Actor Joe Manganiello will be honored at COAF’s 20th anniversary gala Philanthropists Tamar and John Akhoian will be honored at COAF’s 20th anniversary gala

For the past two decades, COAF has been at the forefront of rural development in Armenia, empowering youth and families with comprehensive initiatives that foster growth and prosperity and prepare the next generation of changemakers to become the foundation for a strong and thriving nation. This landmark 20th-anniversary event will celebrate two decades of profound contributions to village communities, impacting over 100,000 people in 82 communities across Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). It will also serve as a reaffirmation of COAF’s and the Diaspora’s continued commitment to provide opportunities for advancement to Armenia’s future generations, especially during times of crises.

In light of Armenia’s current challenges, this year’s fundraiser will also support the organization’s Project H.O.P.E. rapid response efforts aimed at assisting displaced families from Artsakh through Housing, Opportunities in Education, Psychological and Health Support, and Empowerment through Capacity Building.

COAF ambassador, actress Andrea Martin will also attend COAF’s 20th anniversary gala

This year’s benefit will be hosted by KTTV FOX11’s Good Day L.A. Anchor Araksya Karapetyan and COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian. The fundraiser will also feature a live auction by celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu, offering attendees the chance to support COAF’s initiatives. The Gala will also feature special performances by young musicians from Armenia, who will travel to New York to showcase their remarkable talent and the resilience of Armenia’s younger generation.

For further details about the Gala, sponsorship opportunities, or involvement in this cause, please visit the website or contact Haig Boyadjian at haig.boyadjian@coaf.org.

The Children of Armenia Fund aims at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on the projects and needs of children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, as well as social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to more than 82 communities in Armenia and Artsakh with an investment of more than $70 million, impacting well over 100,000 people across rural Armenia.