The public is invited to join Primate of the Western Diocese Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Bishop Mikael Mouradian of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of North America, and Very Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian who will lead a prayer and requiem service for the Homeland and in memory of fallen soldiers.

This special event being dubbed “For the Sake of the Homeland,” will take place on Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral (3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504).

“As Armenians around the world prepare to celebrate Feast of the Holy Resurrection, we renew our commitment to peace through collective prayer, especially in such turbulent times in our homeland and our ancestral land of Artsakh. It is our moral obligation to stand by our Motherland and our Republic spiritually,” said an announcement about the event.

“Therefore, let our collective prayer resoundingly echo in our hearts the call of our valiant ancestors —‘For the sake of faith, for the sake of the Homeland,’” concluded the announcement.