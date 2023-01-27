Nanor Balabanian is a former Armenian Educational Foundation Tufenkian Scholarship recipient from SanFrancisco. She attended University of California, Santa Barbara and Stanford. She is one of many patriots who moved to Armenia several years ago.

Balabanian recently wrote to the AEF, thanking the organization and their donors for their continued efforts in Artsakh and Armenia. She also thanked the AEF specifically for their contributions towards the renovation of a school in Akhpradzor, a village in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. Below is the full text of Balabanian’s message.

As we navigate through these difficult times, we wanted to take a moment to express our gratitude for your unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting Armenia and Artsakh. It is important to remind ourselves that even in the face of adversity, hope still persists. We wanted to share with you an update from the village of Akhpradzor. Thanks to your generous contribution, towards the renovation of the local school, the students and staff were able to experience a bright and renewed learning environment. During the September war, the school in Akhpradzor was utilized as an unofficial military base, accommodating hundreds of volunteers. The renovation that was made possible by the contributions of supporters, such as the replacement of windows and doors, greatly facilitated the ability of the school to accommodate such a large number of volunteers and necessary military equipment.

1 of 5 - + 1. A newly renovated classroom at a local school in Akhpradzor, Armenia 2. The Akhpradzor school's gymnasium prior to the completion renovation project 3. The Akhpradzor school's newly renovated gymnasium 4. A newly renovated classroom at a local school in Akhpradzor, Armenia 5. Students walking down a hallway at the newly renovated school in Akhpradzor

Despite the challenges posed by the war, the school provided a home and shelter for many brave soldiers. Even after the war, the school continued to serve as a hub for soldiers and militia. The scene was chaotic, as seen during a visit in October by a group of therapists. The village of Akhpradzor had undergone significant changes. The school was closed for a month and students were displaced to Yerevan. Upon returning to the village, the school was still closed as it was being used by the military. In November, the school finally opened, with students sharing the space with soldiers.

Despite the destruction and displacement caused by the war, the school remains a beacon of hope for the children of Akhpradzor. The vibrant and colorful walls offer a positive and uplifting environment for those who have grown up amidst the turmoil of war.

We would like to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to support Armenia and Artsakh, especially in these trying times. The children of these regions need us now more than ever. Thank you to all AEF donors and supporters for your dedication and for making a difference in the lives of these young students.