“We Dedicate this Concert to the 1.5 Million Holy Martyrs and the Victims of the Artsakh War” Says the Prelate

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan with the St. Mary’s Church Choir

A capacity crowd on Sunday filled the pews at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, whose pastors and board of trustees and its chairman Garo Eshgian organized a memorial concert dedicated to the 1.5 million “Holy Martyrs” of the Armenian Genocide and the victims of the most recent Artsakh War. The event was held under the auspices of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

The musical performances transformed the St. Mary’s Church into a spiritual haven for the 1.5 million consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, the brave soldiers of the Armenian Army who were killed during the 44-day war in Artsakh, as well as the missing soldiers and the peace-loving people of Artsakh.

In attendance were Archbishop Yeprem Tabakian, members of clergy, Central Executive Council, Executive Council, representatives from community organizations and about 1,000 community members and parishioners.

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan

The opening remarks were made by Very Rev. Fr. Zareh Sarkissian, Dean of St. Mary’s Armenian Church, which was followed by national-patriotic songs performed by the church choir and soloists Berj Kirazian (Tenor,) Vahagn Hovents (Bass,) Heghine Asatrian (Soprano,) accompanied by Armenouhi Derderian on the piano. Also, the Armenian Youth Association of California’s “Gomidas” choir performed during the event, under the direction of conductor Mikael Avetisyan.

At the conclusion of the event, Kirazian thanked the Prelate, pastors and Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s Armenian Church, and all those who spared no effort for the success of the event, then invited the Prelate to convey his heartfelt speech.

After highly commending the participants of the event, Bishop Donoyan stated: “Today we do not celebrate the memory of the Genocide victims with a traditional understanding, but with a qualitatively new approach.”

“We make a new covenant to walk the path that our elders, our victors, leaders of our people, Catholicoi and devoted children of our nation walked.” Concluding his remarks, the Prelate urged everyone to walk as unified Armenians, hand in hand, for the betterment and steadfastness of our nation and Artsakh, and dedicated this event to the 44-day victims of the Artsakh war and the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide,” referring to the memory of the victims.

The event concluded with the singing of “Giligia” and the Armenian National Anthem.