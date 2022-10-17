An exquisite concert dedicated to composer Lazar Saryan and painter Martiros Saryan was held on October 15 at Our Lady of Victories Church in Kensington and Chelsea, London.

The event was organized by the Klingen Choir and Cultural Association under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the United Kingdom. The concert was organized by conductor, tenor and pianist Sipan Olah (UK-Armenia).

Lazar Saryan’s music and Martiros Saryan’s artworks were presented in the U.K. for the first time during this memorable event.

Picture replicas were sent by Sofya Saryan from the Martiros Saryan House Museum in Yerevan and presented at the event in cooperation with Olah from KCCA London.

Welcoming remarks and speeches were delivered by Monsignor Jim Curry of Our Lady of Victories church and Varuzhan Nersesyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to the U.K.

Trustees of the Armenian Community Council in the U.K., representatives of the U.K. Parliament, chairmen of a number of Armenian and British organizations in the U.K., musicians from the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal College of Music in London, representatives of the Royal Academy of Arts and galleries in London attended the concert-exhibition.

1 of 18 - + 1. Scenes from the concert-exhibition dedicated to artists Lazar Saryan and Martiros Saryan 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18.

The concert emcee, Joanne Zoryan Lynn presented key facts about the Saryans and made statements about each musical piece and performer.

Music by Saryan, including “Adagio and Dance” for string orchestra and timpani, was performed by Klingen Chamber Orchestra under the baton of maestro Olah.

The first part of “Orchestral Serenade,” edited by Olah for solo oboe, string orchestra and percussions, was the next orchestral piece of the concert. During his research, maestro Olah found out that the printed music scores for this piece were completely lost. After his request, Sipan received hand written manuscripts from L. Saryan’s daughter, Sofya, from Yerevan and with joint efforts, they recovered the music. Oboist Hagop Jack Mouradyan with Klingen Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Olah performed this piece.

A major musical romance, “Why Were You Late,” expressing love through beautiful nature was performed by well-known tenor, Maestro Olah with his orchestra.

Two piano solo pieces, “Dance” and “Three postlude,” were performed by pianist Maria Palazian.

L. Saryan’s instrumental masterpiece “Aria toccata” for violin and piano was performed by violinist Polina Sharafyan and pianist Palazian.

The song “A Spring Morning” by L. Saryan was performed by soprano Narine Malkhasyan and pianist Palazian.

London-based Klingen Choir with artistic director and conductor Olah and pianist Palazian presented songs by L. Saryan. The songs were arranged for the choir for the first time by maestro Olah. Lazar Saryan loved Armenian traditional folk music. The song “Harvesting Grapes” was sung by the choir, spiritually taking the audience to sunny and mountainous Armenia where juicy and tasty grapes grow.

The melodic romance “I Can’t Forget You,” performed by the soloist soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan with the Klingen Choir was warmly welcomed by the audience.

The final piece of the concert was the patriotic singing of “I Sing For You My Motherland,” which was performed by the four-voice Klingen Choir under the baton of maestro Olah, accompanied by the pianist Palazyan.

One of the missions of this event was to promote the musical heritage of Lazar Saryan in the UK.