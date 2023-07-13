WASHINGTON—The Congressional Armenian Staff Association’s board members recently submitted a written statement for the record to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, as part of the Commission’s hearing held on June 21 titled “Safeguarding the People of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

In the statement, CASA commended the Commission for convening this important hearing on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh by its indigenous population. The statement noted Azerbaijan’s ongoing military aggression and its blockade of the Lachin Corridor as well as genocidal remarks publicly directed at Armenians in the region. CASA also urged Members of Congress and the Biden Administration to use its diplomatic levers to secure a lasting peace in the region and support the rights of Armenians in Artsakh, to peacefully live in their native lands.

Most Armenian-American Congressional staffers are descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors, and many have experienced bigotry because of their ethnicity. The testimony was drafted with the support of Arpi Karapetyan, a Congressional staffer and member of CASA in collaboration with CASA’s board members.

The bi-partisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission was established with the unanimous consent of the United States House of Representatives in 2008. It is administered by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Commission is charged with promoting, defending, and advocating for international human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights instruments. The Commission undertakes public education activities, provides expert human rights advice, and encourages members of Congress to actively engage in human rights matters.

You can read the full testimony, as submitted, on the website of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.