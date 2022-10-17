A Congressional Delegation arrived in Armenia on Monday for a two-day trip that will provide an opportunity for the members to become acquainted with the current situation in Armenia following Azerbaijan’s aggressive attack and invasion of sovereign Armenian territory on September 13.

The delegation is being led by Rep. David Price. The North Carolina Democrat is the chair of the House Democracy Partnership.

The delegation also includes representatives Andy Levin (D-MI), Jim Cooper (D-TN), Billy Long (R-MO), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and John Garamendi (D-CA).

According to the Armenian Parliament’s press service Price will hold a joint press conference with the chairman of the National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Affairs Eduard Aghajanyan.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region on Friday welcomed the news of the Congressional Delegation “as a positive step toward further increasing engagement of the United States in the democratic development of Armenia.”

The visit by this Congressional Delegation comes weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her historic trip to Armenia alongside representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.

The delegation is expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan and will hold consultations with other lawmakers, said the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, which also announced that the CoDel will visit Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.