Representative David Price, who is leading a Congressional Delegation to Armenia, called Azerbaijan’s incursion in Armenia’s sovereign territory “impermissible” and urged the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units to their initial positions.

Price also condemned the inhumane treatment and actions of Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian servicemen. He also highlighted ensuring the return of prisoners of war who are still being held in Azerbaijan.

The North Carolina Democrat made the statements on Tuesday during the delegation’s meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who briefed visiting American lawmakers about the current situation in Armenia.

Rep. David Price meets with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The prime minister discussed Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory and emphasized what his office called “the appropriate” response by the United States and the international community in general.

While discussing the Karabakh conflict settlement process, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of ensuring the security and rights of Armenians of Artsakh.

The Congressional Delegation includes representatives Andy Levin (D-MI), Jim Cooper (D-TN), Billy Long (R-MO), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and John Garamendi (D-CA).

During the meeting Pashinyan said that “the citizens of Armenia have definitely chosen the path to democracy and that the government will consistently continue implementing the varied agenda of democratic reforms.”

Pashinyan reportedly emphasized the importance of expanding U.S.-Armenia relations in order to benefit the development and strengthening of ties in different spheres. He said the recent intensive Armenian-American contacts and high-level visits significantly contribute to the constant development of strategic dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, where the U.S. lawmakers laid wreaths and flowers at the monument and the eternal flame.

The delegation was accompanied by the Chair of the Armenian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan and a member of the Friendship Group Armenia-U.S. Maria Karapetyan, the Parliament’s press service reported.