GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California welcomed Congressman Adam Schiff for a special tour of the construction site of the landmark center. The museum is slated to complete the Foundation Phase of construction in Summer 2022.

“I was thrilled to see all of the great progress being made at the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California. When finished, the museum will draw people from all over the country and the world to learn from and appreciate the Armenian experience,” said Schiff. “The Armenian story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings, and the Museum will help ensure that story gets told for generations to come. It is an honor to work alongside my Armenian American constituents for recognition and justice, and I’ll keep working to make certain that this museum gets the support it deserves.”

From left: Armenian American Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian, Congressman Adam Schiff, Armenian American Museum Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian From left: PNG Builders Project Executive Vince Arriola, Congressman Adam Schiff, Armenian American Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian, Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian

In Summer 2021, Congressman Schiff announced that $950,000 was secured in the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation in support of the construction and development of the landmark center. When passed through Congress, the funding will support the ongoing construction and the development of the museum’s permanent exhibition and programming. The funds would represent the federal government’s first investment in the landmark center.



The Armenian American Museum is a world class cultural and educational institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

