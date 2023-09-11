United States Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-05) met with leaders from Fresno’s Armenian-American community. The Congressman requested the meeting to discuss issues important to Fresno’s long-standing Armenian community.

Attendees from various organizations, including churches and civic organizations, shared their deep concern for Armenia and Artsakh amid Azerbaijan’s war and ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

“We were very pleased that Congressman McClintock listened to our concerns,” said Sevak Khatchadourian, whose venue was used to host the meeting. “It’s an extremely difficult time for us as Armenian Americans, knowing that the innocent people of Artsakh are being starved to death,” he added.

The Congressman listened attentively to the crowd and committed to raising awareness about the issue of a possible second genocide occurring. McClintock found the blockade of the Lachin Corridor to be reprehensible.

The group of approximately 30 people included Randy Baloian, a longtime community activist who, after the meeting, said, “Fresno Armenians appreciate Congressman McClintock’s visit and his effort to understand better the crisis facing the republics of Armenia and Artsakh. We’re confident that he will continue in the tradition of Central Valley lawmakers to support American Armenian interests.”

Armenian Americans all over the world continue to raise awareness about the serious humanitarian crisis occurring in Artsakh.