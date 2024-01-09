BY ADROUSHAN ANDY ARMENIAN

Congresswoman Dina Titus visited St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church of Las Vegas on January 7 and celebrated Armenian Christmas with the local community.

The congresswoman was greeted by St. Garabed Church Pastor, Der Artsakh Badoyan, Parish Council representatives, as well as Andy Armenian, Parish Delegate and Lenna Hovanessian Esq., Co-Chair of the ANCA Nevada chapter.

Congresswoman Titus is very well informed about the sufferings that Armenians endured while under Ottoman rule and the Armenian Genocide that followed. She has consistently championed the rights of Armenian Americans, and in 2020 started a petition to rename the United States Library of Congress statement heading from “Armenian Massacres” to “Armenian Genocide.”

1 of 9 - + 1. Congresswoman Titus with St. Garabed Church's pastor and Board members 2. Congresswoman Dina Titus with Lenna Hovanessian and Andy Armenian at St. Garabed Church in Las Vegas 3. Congresswoman Dina Titus lighting a candle at St. Garabed Church in Las Vegas 4. Congresswoman Titus addressing St. Garabed Church parishioners 5. Armen, Athena and Lenna Hovanessian with Congresswoman Titus 6. Congresswoman Titus meeting St. Garabed Church parishioners 7. Congresswoman Titus with the St. Garabed Church Ladies Auxiliary 8. Congresswoman Titus meeting St. Garabed Church parishioners 9. Congresswoman Titus with St. Garabed Church parishioners

We are very appreciative of Congresswoman Titus and her staff who worked closely with the ANCA Nevada chapter, as well as the ANCA in Washington, to sponsor numerous bills and resolutions in support of the Armenian people.

Congresswoman Titus is one of very few representatives who have visited Armenia. In April 2019, she visited the country as part of a U.S. Congressional delegation and, in addition to meeting government representatives, she had a personal meeting with the supreme head of Armenian Church, Catholicos Karekin II.

After the church service, Congresswoman Titus joined the parishioners for the Armenian Christmas luncheon.