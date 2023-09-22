A convoy of about 15 trucks bearing Russian flags and operated by Russian peacekeepers traveled from Armenia to Artsakh through Goris in the Syunik Province.

An Agence France Presse camera captured the trucks traveling along the Goris-Stepanakert highways.

This is already the second convoy of Russian trucks entering Artsakh through the Lachin corridor on Friday, News.am reported. Earlier, a Reuters correspondent had reported that seven trucks of Russian peacekeepers had traveled to Artsakh on the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.

Watch the AFP video.

It is not yet known what cargo the trucks are carrying.

Vardan Sargsyan, a representative of the Armenian government’s crisis management working group for Nagorno-Karabakh, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that his office does not have any information about it.

“There is no information about the movement of Armenian trucks. I cannot comment regarding the Russian trucks because it has nothing to do with the cargo being sent by the working group and the Armenian government,” Sargsyan said.