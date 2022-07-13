Creative Armenia Artbox Incubator graphic

The Creative Incubator Artbox Will Provide Strategic Support and Access to Funding to Creative Projects and Businesses Across All Art Fields

Creative Armenia officially launched and opened applications on July 12 for the creative incubator Artbox, which is funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

Through a 12-week incubation process in the Fall of 2022 — taking place digitally through a cutting-edge online platform — selected projects across all creative fields will be given an unprecedented opportunity to work with prominent business leaders and renowned cultural figures to develop a comprehensive package around their projects, including a business plan, marketing strategy, video pitch, and financing plan. Once this package is ready, the artists will have the exclusive opportunity to present their projects for financial support, including grants provided by KATAPULT and possible investments by high-profile cultural investors.

To learn more about the incubator and to apply by the August 12, 2022, deadline, please visit the website: www.artbox.am.

“The idea of Artbox had its spark at Creative Armenia years ago – rising from our mission to provide artists a comprehensive and vital strategic support for their creative but, more importantly, economic success,” said Creative Armenia Director of Programs Anush Ter-Khachatryan. “Today we are thrilled to see that spark becoming an enlightenment and bringing a paradigm shift in our cultural landscape.”

The application is open for creators from across the world with projects to be realized within the Republic of Armenia. Preference is given to projects that seek investment and have potential to reach commercial success.

“Artbox is a unique opportunity that empowers artists and creative teams by investing in their entrepreneurship skills and their ideas,” — said Anna K. Gargarian, the lead of KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program. “As KATAPULT works to catalyze the creative economy, Artbox’s focus on human capital and tailored learning modules for professionalizing the sector are essential for building an industry.”

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator model for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that provides strategic support, guidance, and access to funding to creative projects in theater, music, design, and across the arts, helping to develop them into commercially viable and investable creative products.

Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talent across the arts. Artbox is developed by Creative Armenia, funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia in the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.