The Educational Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center will host a lecture on Thursday, January 25, titled, ”Cultural Genocide, The History and the Future of Armenian Heritage Sites in Artsakh,” presented by Dr. Marco Brambilla.

The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley Youth Center located at 2633 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.

This presentation addresses the reality of the future of Armenian historical monuments in Artsakh after the Azerbaijani take-over. There are over 1500 registered historical, Armenian heritage sites in this area, dating back from early Christianity to date.

After the Armenia- Azerbaijan wars, these monuments are being systematically destroyed by the Azeris, and history is re-written by a special department of the Azerbaijan government.

Dr. Marco G. Brambilla is a practicing architect and an architectural historian specializing in the history of Islamic and Armenian architecture. He has taught and lectured extensively in major schools of architecture worldwide.

As a specialist in preservation of historic monuments, he has taught architectural conservation and its adaptive reuse in Italy, the United States and Iran. As the chair of the Department of Preservation of Historic Monuments, at the National University of Iran, he was the project architect of several major restoration projects in Iran and in cooperation with the University of Milan, Dr. Brambilla organized and identified over 230 unknown Armenian churches in the northern provinces of Iran.