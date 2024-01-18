“Cultural Genocide: The History and Future of Armenian Heritage Sites in Artsakh” discussion at Crescenta Valley Youth Center graphic

The Educational Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center on January 25 will host a lecture presented by Dr. Marco Brambilla on “Cultural Genocide: The History and Future of Armenian Heritage Sites in Artsakh.” The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley Youth Center, located at 2633 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.



This presentation addresses the reality of the future of Armenian historical monuments in Artsakh after Azerbaijan’s occupation of Armenian territories. There are over 1,500 registered historical Armenian heritage sites—dating back to early Christianity.

Since the 2020 Artsakh War, these monuments have been systematically destroyed by Azerbaijanis, who often re-write history through a special government department.

Dr. Marco G. Brambilla is a practicing architect and an architectural historian specializing in the history of Islamic and Armenian architecture. He has taught and lectured extensively in notable schools worldwide.



As a specialist in preservation of historic monuments, Dr. Brambilla has taught architectural conservation and its adaptive reuse in Italy, the United States and Iran. As the chair of the Department of Preservation of Historic Monuments at the National University of Iran, he was the project architect of several major restoration projects in Iran and, in cooperation with the University of Milan, Dr. Brambilla organized and identified over 230 unknown Armenian churches in the northern provinces of Iran.



The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.