A delegation from the Collective Security Treaty Organization—the CSTO—led by its joint chief of staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov arrived in Armenia Thursday evening to begin a monitoring mission to assess the extent of the group’s involvement in the latest escalation on the border.

The government of Armenia, a CSTO member, appealed to the organization after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia and breached its sovereign borers and territory.

“I held a meeting with Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov,” said Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. “I briefed him on the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression by Azerbaijan on September 13 and assigned the objectives of the upcoming monitoring. I expressed hope that the group will conduct effective work and will present to the CSTO Collective Security Council a detailed and accurate report on the situation.”

He added that the CSTO team will work with the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and in combat action regions.