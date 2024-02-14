The Collective Security Treaty Organization sees a “high likelihood” of escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, the bloc’s Joint Chief of Staff said Wednesday.

Serdyukov said that the CSTO has seen attempts by certain countries to strengthen their positions in the South Caucasus, “in order to gain access to the resources of the Caspian Sea and ensure direct access to Central Asia,” the Russian Tass agency reported.

“The high likelihood of a conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, among others, is being used for this. The signing of a peace treaty will be important to resolve the situation,” Serdyukov said.

He also accused the West of trying to influence the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process despite Armenia’s membership to the CSTO.

“Despite Armenia’s membership to the organization, outside attempts to influence the post-conflict settlement format continue,” the CSTO official said.

Serdyukov’s comments came a day after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions in the Nerkin Hand region of the Syunik Province, killing four soldiers and injuring another.

Yerevan condemned the attack and called it a “provocation aimed at derailing peace talks.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern” Wednesday over what it described as military “incidents” on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing that Armenia and Azerbaijan should refrain from any actions that would escalate the situation.

“We are calling on Baku and Yerevan to display restraint and make steps for de-escalation,” she said, saying the sides must resolve disputes peacefully.

She added that the countries should adhere to the 2020-2022 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral statements. “We are convinced that territorial disputes should be resolved as part of the work of the bilateral commission on delimitation,” Zakharova added.