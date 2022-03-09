Bomb squads began de-mining the area where a pipeline carrying natural gas to Artsakh was damaged on Tuesday. This effort, authorities said, will hasten the repairing of the gas source.

The sappers from Artsakh’s State Emergency Services began the de-mining efforts on Wednesday morning local time in Shushi-Lisagor-Berdzor area of Artsakh, near the occupied territories, Hunan Tadevosyan, as spokesperson for the agency told Armenpress.

“It seems that the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers have yielded results and now the de-miners are on site to carry out the de-mining work,” Tadevosyan added.

He said the repair of the pipeline will start only after the de-mining is completed.

The main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged on Tuesday morning. The damaged section is near an Azerbaijani military base. Azerbaijani forces were obstructing repair efforts, while negotiating with the Russian peacekeeping forces.

“Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort to provocations,” Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told Armenpress on Wednesday.