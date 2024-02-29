Abkar Boghikian

ABKAR BOGHIKIAN

Born in 1958, Anjar, Lebanon

Abkar Boghikian, beloved husband, father, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Salpi Boghikian and daughter, Nare

Son, Anto and Sareen Boghikian

Daughter and fiancé, Karni Boghikian and Eric Baghdassarian

Brother, Ardashes and Shake Boghikian and children, Haigo and Tamar and families

Sister, Rozig and Elie Lahoud (Lebanon)

Ani Atamian

Zareh and Nayiri Atamian and children

Raffi and Hera Makhoulian and children

Aram and Maria Avedissian and child

Sevag and Arax Khoshian and children

And all Boghikian, Atamian, Movsesian, Baghdassarian, Kerteshian, Tovmassian, Paltajian, Kejderian, and Malkjian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St., Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mousa Ler Association of California to help the Haratch-Calousd Gulbenkian School and the Armenian Evangelical Secondary School of Anjar.